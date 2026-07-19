Housing analyst Melody Wright expects home prices to start notably softening later this year.



Why?



Because a wave of distressed sellers looks very likely to hit the housing market by then.



So far, sellers have largely tried to resist lowering prices. Rage delisting has become a trend where, rather than bring down their price, sellers are just taking their real estate off of the market.



But they can't do that forever. And growing percentage of them are becoming delinquent on their mortgage payments.



To learn why Melody expects a substantial number of distressed sellers to start throwing in the towel later this year, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Melody Wright (recorded 7.16.26)

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