Home prices poised to fall nationally as sellers now outnumber buyers
Housing analyst Melody Wright sees home prices headed downwards nationally this year as inventory continues to explode higher in more and more markets.
After more than a decade of tight inventory conditions, the script has flipped and there are now materially more home sellers than buyers:
For this reason plus a parade of other headwinds to housing, Melody expects much lower home prices ahead.
For all the details why, click here or on the video below:
Adam’s Notes: Melody Wright (recorded 6.11.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Housing Market Decline: Melody Wright predicts a national housing price decline in 2025, driven by surging inventory and shifting narratives from Redfin and Zillow acknowledging corrections.
Inventory Surge: A decade-long buyer-dominated market has flipped, with sellers now outpacing buyers, a trend accelerating as distressed sales and cancellations rise.
Demographic Pressure: Aging boomers, owning most homes, are beginning to sell or pass away, with 15.6 million expected to exit by 2035, flooding inventory.
Consumer Stress: Rising cancellations, delinquencies (mortgage, auto, student loans), and property tax burdens signal
