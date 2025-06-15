Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Edmund OShea
2d

Jeffrey Gundlach 4 days ago on Bloomberg made the same points as Matt Piepenburg in your interview. I found Gundlach saying gold is no longer for lunatics quite amusing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98-vanEWj8E

Richard Bloomfeldt
2dEdited

Two of the best! As usual Adam and Matt did not disappoint. Their comprehensive up to the moment analysis and comments is not only useful, but depressing as well. So many of we "middle class" folks have ignored this for so long. Hopefully others will be awakened and get on board the metals wagon, before it is too late. Difficult to comprehend why there are so few paying attention and even fewer even acting on the information. Thank you so much for continuing to spread the word. You two are the best!

