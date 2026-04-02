The war against Iran is creating a global oil shock, both in price and supply.



How serious and long-lasting is this likely to be?



And what will the knock on effects be: for future oil & gas flows, for other conventional fuels like coal, and for the future of alternative sources like nuclear energy?



To discuss in depth, we're fortunate to sit down with the green chicken himself, the energy expert Doomberg.

He warns that $100+/barrel oil prices won't last long after the US stops its war against Iran.



And that lower prices, MUCH lower prices, perhaps as low as $25-30/barrel(!) will ensue.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Doomberg (recorded 4.1.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY