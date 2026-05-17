Mike Green has become famous for his work empirically proving that net positive passive capital flows have predominantly been responsible for the strong performance of stocks since the GFC.



He has also warned that should those flows weaken, or even turn negative, stock prices will start moving in reverse.



And he's starting to see early signs that they may indeed be starting to falter.



When will that matter?



And what will that really mean for markets?



To find out, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Mike Green (recorded 5.14.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY