Priced in gold, both the British pound and the US dollar have lost 90% of their purchasing power since 2000.

That is stunning.

But it’s the fate of all fiat currencies, Dominic Frisby reminds us.

To hear his outlook on money, wealth and the fate of the West, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us US “Peace” Silver Dollars (1921–1935) at $5 above melt value and French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) at $26 above melt value

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Adam’s Notes: Dominic Frisby (recorded 11.23.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: