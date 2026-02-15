NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

The jury is still out for many analysts on the outlook for economic growth, inflation and the labor market this year.



Some see lots of reasons for concern for the road ahead.



Others are much more convinced 2026 is going to be a blockbuster year.



Which is more likely?



To find out, we have the good fortune to talk today with Dr Anna Wong, Chief U.S. Economist for Bloomberg Economics. Prior to her current role, Anna also worked at the Federal Reserve Board, the White House Council of Economics Advisers, and the U.S. Treasury.



Anna and her team started the year quite bullish, seeing many of last year's headwinds turning into tailwinds in 2026.



But, in light of recent developments, she's starting to turn more cautious.



To find out why, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Anna Wong (recorded 2.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY