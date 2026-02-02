Most you know Jan van Eck, CEO of the VanEck family of funds. He’s kind enough to provide his macro & market outlook every quarter on Thoughtful Money.

Jan reached out recently and asked me to host a panel at an upcoming investor event that VanEck is holding in San Francisco. Of course, I said yes.

Now, before I continue, it’s a pretty exclusive intimate gathering for high net worth individuals focused on the future of digital assets. If that’s not your cup of tea, feel free to stop reading now.

But if it is, here’s the deal:

The event will take place at a swanky location (revealed to those who RSVP) in downtown San Francisco on next Tuesday, February 10th.

Drinks will start at 6pm.

From 6:45-7:15pm, I’ll moderate a panel discussion with Mat Maximo of the VanEck Digital Assets Alpha Fund and Wyatt Lonergan, GP of VanEck Ventures. The topic will be the outlook for digital assets and strategies for investing in them.

Dinner and live Q&A will then follow.

If you’d like to attend, click the button below and submit your request.

Note, given the exclusive nature of the event, VanEck will review all requests and not all may be granted.

Request To Attend

I hope to see some of you there. If you do attend, please make sure to come speak with me personally!

cheers,

Adam

