The freight industry has long been thought of the circulatory system of the economy.



It’s how the things bought & sold through commerce get from point A to point B in the real world.



Historically, when trucking freight loads diminish, it’s usually correlated with a weakening economy. And if it gets bad enough, a recession.



Today’s guest is Craig Fuller of Freightwaves, a price reporting agency focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain.



He recently released a prediction that the US freight trucking industry is about to experience “the largest capacity purge in history”



I ask him what that means for the economy, as well as the hundreds of thousands of workers he expects to be impacted by it.

This one's really interesting folks.

Adam’s Notes: Craig Fuller (recorded 11.12.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: