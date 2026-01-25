Oil and gas stocks have largely been ignored by Wall Street for years now as the prices of oil and natural gas have largely remained weak.



But the world still runs on fossil fuels. And global demand keeps rising each year.



And in this industry, the cure for low prices tends to be low prices.



So, when will this sector, famous for its boom and bust cyclical nature, rotate out of bust and back into boom?



Are today's low stock prices presenting a good opportunity to start dollar cost averaging into a sector that is poised for substantial future gains, while paying attractive income in the meantime?



For answers, we're fortunate to be joined by Rick Rule, one of the world's greatest living natural resource investors, and a heck of a gentleman, to boot.

Rick is extremely excited at the future for this sector and shares a number of the companies that have his attention most right now.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

