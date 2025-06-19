Rick Rule: Massive Energy Boom Era Ahead
A multi-decade investment opportunity to take advantage of
The race for electrons is on.
And so, one of the greatest investment opportunities of a lifetime lies ahead, says veteran natural resources investor Rick Rule.
The investment in electrical grid build-out worldwide over the next two decades will be epic as billions of people are lifted out of abject poverty AND nations race to win the AI race.
In today’s interview, Rick explains how to play this book in commodities sector: energy (oil, gas, coal, nuclear, wind & solar), precious metals (gold, mining stocks, silver & platinum) and base metals (e.g., copper).
ALSO: to really learn how to invest to take full advantage of this coming boom, register for Rick’s Rule Symposium held on July 7-11th:
To watch today’s interview with Rick, click here or on the video below:
GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Rick are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes: Rick Rule (recorded 6.18.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Commodity Demand Surge: Rick Rule forecasts a multi-decadal commodity boom driven by global electrification, AI energy needs, and rising living standards, requiring $5-6 trillion in U.S. grid investment alone.
Oil Market Dynamics: Near-term oil price volatility tied to Middle East tensions masks a global demand slowdown, but underinvestment ($1.5B/day shortfall) signals supply tightness in 2-3 years.
Nuclear Renaissance: Nuclear power, especially small modular reactors (SMRs), is poised for growth as a carbon-free, 24/7 solution, with political support and long-term contracts transforming the uranium market.
Precious Metals Bull Market: Gold ($3,400/oz) and silver ($36/oz) are in a bull market (25-33% through), driven by currency debasement fears ($136T U.S. liabilities) and central bank buying, with silver poised for
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money® to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.