NOTE: Replay videos of Rick Rule’s annual Symposium are now available for purchase by clicking on the button below:

Purchase Symposium Replay

Oil stocks are CHEAP right now.



So says natural resource investor Rick Rule, because he sees the price of oil marching higher as we approach 2030.



Forget the Iran war's impact on oil prices. It's the lack of exploration the world did not invest in over the past several decades that is going to create real shortages -- and much higher prices -- in coming years.



To learn which oil companies Rick likes most, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Adam’s Notes: Rick Rule (recorded 7.22.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: