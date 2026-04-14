We have under-invested in production for so long that "there's nothing we can do" to avoid the copper price rising to the point where rationing begins, warns natural resource invest Rick Rule.



So, how can savvy investors position for this coming copper price shock?



Rick and I spent an hour discussing the opportunity, which you can watch in the video below.

But first: Rick is holding a Copper Bootcamp this weekend, April 18th, to explain in detail how to take advantage of this “inevitable” trend.



To learn more about the bootcamp & register for it, click the button below:

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

Then watch this video:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Rick are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Rick Rule (recorded 4.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY