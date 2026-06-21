NOTE: Rick Rule’s annual Symposium is now sold out to attend in-person. BUT, you can still purchase online access to the full event (and its replay videos) by clicking on the button below:

Register For The Rule Symposium

A number of commodities & commodity producers are trading at extreme bargains right now assesses natural resource investor Rick Rule.



Not only for the long-term value of the ore in the ground.



But also for the dramatic efficiencies AI is bringing in getting the ore out of the ground much more cheaply.



For a detailed breakdown of the specific minerals and miners that have Rick's attention most right now, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Adam’s Notes: Rick Rule (recorded 6.12.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: