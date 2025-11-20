Suddenly signs of systemic stress are cropping up all around us.



In the public debt markets, credit spreads are on the rise after years of dormancy.



In the private credit markets, defaults and counter party risk concerns have moved to the forefront.



Volatility has returned to the stock market as doubts of AI spending sustainability mount.



And worldwide, suspicions of fiat currency debasement are going mainstream.



Where is all this headed?



To discuss, we’re fortunate to welcome macro, markets and monetary analyst Peter St Onge to the program and learn how he’s positioned currently.

