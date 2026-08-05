Rising Yields Are The Greatest Threat Markets Face Today | Stephanie Pomboy
Yet Wall Street isn't worried about them...yet
"Higher for longer" bond yields appear to be heading even higher for even longer than Wall Street expected.
This is the greatest threat to asset prices right now, claims Stephanie Pomboy.
Stephanie returns to offer her latest monthly macro and markets outlook.
To hear it all, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 8.4.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Markets remain resilient and near record highs despite July’s extreme volatility (worst NASDAQ July in 25 years, sharp bond yield spike, and oil price surge), largely because strong headline earnings are offsetting concerns about higher rates and oil prices.
Much of the reported profit growth, especially among AI-related hyperscalers, is inflated by one-time mark-to-market gains on stakes in private companies such as Anthropic rather than sustainable operating results; free cash flow has turned negative for many of these firms as they issue large amounts of increasingly expensive debt.
Corporate bond issuance is now