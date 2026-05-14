Stocks have positively roared back to new all-time highs after some initial market jitters at the start of the Iran war.



Is such confident optimism warranted?



Or is Wall Street irresponsibly discounting serious risks like the global oil price shock and rising bond yields?



To find out, we're fortunate to welcome Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer at NewEdge Wealth, back to the program today.



Cameron assesses that stocks -- driven by the red-hot semiconductor sector -- are now so extremely overbought that the risk of a "ferocious" pullback is high and becoming increasingly more so.

To hear her reasoning why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Cameron Dawson (recorded 5.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY