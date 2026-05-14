Risk Of A "Ferocious" Market Reversal Becoming Increasingly High | Cameron Dawson
So don't get too euphoric at these current market highs
Stocks have positively roared back to new all-time highs after some initial market jitters at the start of the Iran war.
Is such confident optimism warranted?
Or is Wall Street irresponsibly discounting serious risks like the global oil price shock and rising bond yields?
To find out, we're fortunate to welcome Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer at NewEdge Wealth, back to the program today.
Cameron assesses that stocks -- driven by the red-hot semiconductor sector -- are now so extremely overbought that the risk of a "ferocious" pullback is high and becoming increasingly more so.
To hear her reasoning why, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Cameron Dawson (recorded 5.13.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Cameron Dawson continues to describe the economy as “stagflation light,” with the oil-price shock from the US-Iran war adding meaningful inflation pressure while strong AI capex and fiscal stimulus support surprisingly resilient growth and corporate profits.
The market’s rapid rebound to all-time highs is overwhelmingly driven by the AI super-cycle and concentrated earnings strength in semiconductors and related tech, creating extreme narrowness and overbought conditions that warrant caution.
Duration of the war and sustained high energy prices represent the key risk to