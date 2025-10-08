TIME IS RUNNING OUT: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are still available at the ‘Last Chance To Save’ discounted price through this weekend. Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

The Debt-to-GDP ratio of the world’s largest economies is rising at a frightening pace as reckless deficit spending has become the order of the day.

This is increasingly pushing investors into asset classes that offer protection from the inflation/loss of fiat currency purchasing power that results.

Meanwhile, the gargantuan buildout of processing power and electricity generation & transmission need for AI is unleashing a global era of “Mine, Baby, Mine”.

This, also, is enticing investors to own natural resources.

Combined together, these two trends paint a very compelling picture of relentless demand for hard assets for the foreseeable future.

So, how to take advantage of this trend?

Jonathan Wellum, founder of ROCKLINC Investment Partners, Thoughtful Money’s endorsed Canadian financial advisor, shares how his firm is positioning.

For the details, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Jonathan are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Jonathan Wellum (recorded 10.7.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: