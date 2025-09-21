NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

The stock market is back in party mode since zooming back to all-time highs in the wake of the April Liberation Day lows.

And the Fed just cut its policy rate for the first time this year, and guided that more cuts likely lie ahead.

So, can the bulls remain in charge and keep powering asset prices higher into 2026?

Or are the many potential risks, not the least of which is a slowing economy, more likely to bring an end to the party?

To discuss, we have the good fortune to welcome George Gammon to the program. George is best-known for his financial education media endeavors, most notably his George Gammon and Rebel Capitalist YouTube channels.

George walks through a phalanx of charts to make his case for disinflation & lower bond yields ahead.

To see it all, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with George are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: George Gammon (recorded 9.17.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: