The stock market is back in party mode since zooming back to all-time highs in the wake of the April Liberation Day lows.
And the Fed just cut its policy rate for the first time this year, and guided that more cuts likely lie ahead.
So, can the bulls remain in charge and keep powering asset prices higher into 2026?
Or are the many potential risks, not the least of which is a slowing economy, more likely to bring an end to the party?
To discuss, we have the good fortune to welcome George Gammon to the program. George is best-known for his financial education media endeavors, most notably his George Gammon and Rebel Capitalist YouTube channels.
George walks through a phalanx of charts to make his case for disinflation & lower bond yields ahead.
Adam’s Notes: George Gammon (recorded 9.17.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Economic Outlook: George Gammon views the U.S. economy as slowing, driven by deteriorating labor market data (e.g., massive downward revisions to non-farm payrolls, negative prints in 2024), historical patterns tying yield curve un-inversions to recessions, and a K-shaped recovery where the top 5% props up GDP while the bottom 95% struggles with eroding purchasing power.
Market Assessment: The stock market is in a historic bubble (price-to-sales at 3.2x, exceeding dot-com peaks), decoupled from the economy; yields reflect nominal GDP growth expectations, not supply pressures, with disinflation and lower rates likely over the coming
