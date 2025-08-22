Given the world’s intent focus awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech today at Jackson Hole, I thought I’d do a special Friday release and bring an inflation expert on the program.

The question that has been on everyone's mind is: Where is inflation headed from here?

Is it set to surge as the Trump tariffs start being felt in full force?

Or is it set to trend downwards to the Fed's 2.0% target due to a slowing economy?

To discuss the latest possibilities, we have the good fortune to sit down and get a full update today from Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steve is confident that the Quantity Theory Of Money formula projects that inflation will fall over the coming quarters -- and, yes, that's even when taking the tariffs into consideration.

To hear why, click here or on the video below:

