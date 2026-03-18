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A few hours ago, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee announced that it’s leaving its policy rate unchanged for the time being.

This prompted a lot of questions for Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his ensuing press conference, as fears the Iran war will re-stoke inflation and compromise supply chains took center stage.

To make sense of it all, Fed-watcher Axel Merk returned this afternoon for a livestream to offer his reaction.

To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Axel are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Axel Merk (recorded 3.18.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY