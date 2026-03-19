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The Trump Administration reports it is decimating Iran's ruling regime and military capacity, claiming the war is all but won and should end soon.



Others see Iran's escalating strikes on key infrastructure, ships & civilians across it Gulf neighbors and worry the US is becoming stuck in another long-term Mideast quagmire.



Which version is closer to reality?



To address, RANE's Mideast analyst Ryan Bohl joined me today for a livestream in which he provided his latest assessment of this fast-unfolding situation.

To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ryan Bohl (recorded 3.19.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: