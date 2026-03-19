SPECIAL REPORT: Is The US Winning Or Losing The War In Iran? | Ryan Bohl, RANE
The "fog of war" is very thick at this moment
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The Trump Administration reports it is decimating Iran's ruling regime and military capacity, claiming the war is all but won and should end soon.
Others see Iran's escalating strikes on key infrastructure, ships & civilians across it Gulf neighbors and worry the US is becoming stuck in another long-term Mideast quagmire.
Which version is closer to reality?
To address, RANE's Mideast analyst Ryan Bohl joined me today for a livestream in which he provided his latest assessment of this fast-unfolding situation.
To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Ryan Bohl (recorded 3.19.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Ryan Bohl, Middle East specialist at the RANE Network, describes the ongoing U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran as a conflict with a middle power (Iran) rather than a minor power, which explains why U.S. strategy—centered on air power, assassinations, and limited escalation—has not produced the rapid political collapse or concessions the Trump administration appears to have anticipated.
Iran has demonstrated greater resilience than expected, sustaining missile/drone attacks and inflicting meaningful supply disruptions across the Gulf despite heavy losses in facilities, leadership, and conventional forces.
The conflict is driven primarily by