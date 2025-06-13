I just finished up a livestream with Ryan Bohl, RANE’s senior Middle East analyst, breaking down last night’s pre-emptive strike by Israel against Iran:

Why was it unleashed?

What damage has occurred?

How is Iran likely to respond?

How are the other countries in the Middle East theatre likely to respond?

Who, if anyone, has the advantage?

What is mostly likely to happen next & what will the most probable repercussions be?

For a detailed dive into an important and highly fluid unfolding situation, click here or on the video below to watch the replay of the livestream:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Melody are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Ryan Bohl (recorded 6.13.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: