Yesterday, Kevin Warsh made his inaugural debut as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve.



Along with revealing that the FOMC is keeping the policy rate unchanged for now, he announced a number of changes at the Fed now that he’s “the new sheriff in town”.



How did the markets react?



Fed-watcher Axel Merk joined us this morning to share his thought’s on Warsh’s debut, as well as take live viewer Q&A.

To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Axel Merk (recorded 6.18.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: