A few hours ago, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee released the outcome of its meeting this week, keeping its policy rate unchanged (as expected) as well as the pace of its Quantitative Tightening program.

And just a little while ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell just wrapped up his press conference related to this release. The market’s reaction (so far) has been fairly negative, with the S&P dropping in the red over the past hour.

And I’m also happy to announce that Fed-watcher Axel Merk is joining us again to deliver his expert reaction to the Fed’s latest guidance as well as take your questions live.

This live event with Axel will take place today at 3:30pmET/12:30pmPT and can be accessed via this link or by clicking on the image below:

If you missed the event while it was happening, clicking on the above link/image should take you to a replay.

Sorry — no Adam’s Notes of the Jerome Powell pressure like I usually do. I’m traveling today and just didn’t have the bandwidth. They’ll resume for the next FOMC release.

Let me know in the Comments below if you appreciate special opportunities like this, reacting to breaking developments.

I’m constantly thinking of ways to increase the value I can deliver to my Substack audience.

Hope to see you at the live Q&A!

cheers,

Adam

