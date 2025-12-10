The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee just released the outcome of its meeting this week.

As expected, the Fed cut its policy rate by 0.25% (with three governors dissenting - the most since 1988!).

It also announced that it will start purchasing shorter-term US Treasurys, to maintain “an ample supply of reserves” (is this pre-QE?)

To discuss, Fed-watcher Axel Merk is joining us again to deliver his expert reaction to the Fed’s latest guidance as well as take your questions live.

