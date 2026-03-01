SPECIAL REPORT: US & Israel Now At War With Iran | Ryan Bohl, RANE
What will the implications be?
Yesterday the US & Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran's leadership and critical infrastructure.
We are now at war.
What will the likeliest implications be?
To address, RANE's Mideast analyst Ryan Bohl just joined me for a livestream this morning where he provided his latest assessment of the situation and his best forecast of what lies ahead.
You can watch the replay by clicking here or on the video below:
Adam’s Notes: Ryan Bohl (recorded 3.1.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran targeted key leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, military infrastructure, and nuclear sites, aiming for decapitation and degradation of Iran’s capabilities, while Iran retaliated broadly across the Gulf region, causing civilian and economic damage but with limited effectiveness due to robust air defenses.
Iran’s government remains resilient despite leadership losses, with succession plans in place and no immediate signs of internal collapse or uprising, though