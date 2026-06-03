Approximately one-third (about 30%–34%) of the world's seaborne fertilizer trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz.



With the Strait closed for so long now, there is growing concern there will be insufficient fertilizer for the Northern Hemisphere harvest this year (which contains 87% of the world's population)



Is another Arab Spring -- this time, worldwide -- likely as a result?



To find out, we talk with Bruce Sherrick, Professor at the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at Univ of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

To hear his professional assessment of this essential topic, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Bruce Sherrick (recorded 5.12.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY