The global oil price shock triggered by the Iran war is resulting in an inflationary surge that will ultimately slow economic growth.



That means: "Stagflation dead ahead", warns Chance Finucane, Chief Investment Officer of high net worth advisory firm Oxbow Advisors.



To find out how Chance and Oxbow founder Ted Oakley are positioning client capital in response, click here or on the video below.

NOTE: to schedule a free consultation with Chance, Ted and the Oxbow team, just fill out the short form at https://thoughtfulmoney.com/oxbow

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Adam’s Notes: Chance Finucane (recorded 4.20.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY