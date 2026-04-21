Stagflation Dead Ahead! | Chance Finucane
High oil prices to trigger inflation + a global economic slowdown
The global oil price shock triggered by the Iran war is resulting in an inflationary surge that will ultimately slow economic growth.
That means: "Stagflation dead ahead", warns Chance Finucane, Chief Investment Officer of high net worth advisory firm Oxbow Advisors.
To find out how Chance and Oxbow founder Ted Oakley are positioning client capital in response, click here or on the video below.
NOTE: to schedule a free consultation with Chance, Ted and the Oxbow team, just fill out the short form at https://thoughtfulmoney.com/oxbow
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Adam’s Notes: Chance Finucane (recorded 4.20.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chance Finucane, CIO of Oxbow Advisors, views markets as largely pricing in a relatively near-term resolution to the Iran conflict, with reduced volatility and oil futures showing little long-term premium.
The economy faces higher inflation from the oil shock that is likely to persist through the year unless prices fall sharply, followed by a return to moderate, stagflation-like growth with increased uncertainty.
In its portfolio positioning, Oxbow makes it a priority to