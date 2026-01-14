Commodities are booming, stocks are at record valuation levels, geopolitical surprises are happening weekly now, and the Administration is showing it will do ‘whatever it takes’ to goose the economy leading up to the midterm elections.

Get ready for a wild ride in 2026.

This was Stephanie Pomboy’s message in today’s livestream.

To watch the replay of it, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of silver’s run, precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1.35 above spot.

NOTE: this is higher than his previous offer to sell at $1 below spot, due to the recent CME margin hikes.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Stephanie are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 1.14.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY