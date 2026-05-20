Macro & market analyst Stephanie Pomboy returned to provide her monthly outlook in this morning's livestream.



She remains concerned that rising bond yields will be the kryptonite that brings the economy to its knees -- sending the prices of stocks, bonds and real estate downwards.



Will Kevin Warsh be able to help us avoid this fate?



Find out by clicking here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Dr Art Laffer (recorded 5.18.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY