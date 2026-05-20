Stephanie Pomboy: Just How Screwed Are We?
How bad might things get from here?
Macro & market analyst Stephanie Pomboy returned to provide her monthly outlook in this morning's livestream.
She remains concerned that rising bond yields will be the kryptonite that brings the economy to its knees -- sending the prices of stocks, bonds and real estate downwards.
Will Kevin Warsh be able to help us avoid this fate?
Find out by clicking here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Dr Art Laffer (recorded 5.18.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Stephanie Pomboy expressed deep concern about the U.S. economy’s vulnerability to higher interest rates, especially after years of ultra-loose policy that left corporations, consumers, and the government heavily leveraged.
Recent shifts in market expectations—from anticipating Fed rate cuts to pricing in possible hikes—represent a major negative development for