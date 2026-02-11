NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

On the surface, today’s payrolls report was a blockbuster upside surprise.

And the unemployment rate fell (from 4.4% to 4.3%).

But when looking at other recent data, like weakening retail spending and a surge in both credit card balances & consumer debt delinquencies, things look less rosy.

So which is it: Is the economy getting better or worse?

Macro analyst Stephanie Pomboy returned for a livestream this morning to discuss this key question with me.

We also discussed her thoughts on the selection of Kevin Warsh as the new Chair of the Federal Reserve, as well as her reaction to the sharp pullback and subsequent recovery in the gold price.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

