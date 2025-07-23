Stephanie Pomboy: Melt-Up Or Blow-Off Top?
How justifiable are today's valuations?
Analyst Stephanie Pomboy returns for her bi-weekly macro & market update.
We discuss the continued strength in stocks, which are back to all-time highs — only three months after Wall Street’s violent sell-off due to fears of tariff repercussions.
How sustainable is this current rally?
We discuss that, as well as the grinding weight of “higher for longer” bond yields, the potential of the President to appoint a “shadow Fed Chair” between now and the end of Powell’s term, Steph’s outlook for gold, and the long-term inevitability of a re-expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet.
To hear it all, click here or on the video below:
GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Stephanie are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 7.23.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Market Overvaluation Concerns: Stock markets have recovered from a 20% April 2025 tariff-driven drop, hitting new highs, but Pomboy sees this as a bubble driven by hope for Fed rate cuts, ignoring high debt and interest burdens.
Precious Metals Strength: Gold (up 30% YTD) and miners (up 60%) outperform equities (S&P up 6%), with silver nearing $40/oz, reflecting dollar weakness (-10% YTD) and underinvestment in hard assets.
Fiscal Challenges and Fed Role: U.S. debt ($37 trillion) and $2 trillion+ deficits, with $7 trillion in Treasury debt rolling over this year, will force
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money® to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.