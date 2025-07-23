Analyst Stephanie Pomboy returns for her bi-weekly macro & market update.

We discuss the continued strength in stocks, which are back to all-time highs — only three months after Wall Street’s violent sell-off due to fears of tariff repercussions.

How sustainable is this current rally?

We discuss that, as well as the grinding weight of “higher for longer” bond yields, the potential of the President to appoint a “shadow Fed Chair” between now and the end of Powell’s term, Steph’s outlook for gold, and the long-term inevitability of a re-expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

