Macro analyst Stephanie Pomboy returned for a livestream this morning.

In it, we discussed the gargantuan debt financing needs of the AI sector and how the competition for funds across public & private companies AND the federal government is highly likely to create undesirable trade-offs.



We also talked about the recent Fed moves and how they signal all is not well in the financial plumbing, the rising unemployment rate, whether the current bull run in the precious metals is likely to continues, and Stephanie’s thoughts on the energy sector.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of the silver price shooting above $60/oz for the first time in history, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1 *below* spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Stephanie are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 12.17.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: