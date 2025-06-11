Stephanie Pomboy returns to the channel to explain why she thinks recession odds are much higher than Wall Street expects.
In her opinion, investors should sell into the current rally in stocks before a reversal occurs.
For a detailed discussion on why, click here or on the video below:
GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Stephanie are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 6.10.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Recession Risks Persist: Stephanie Pomboy views the 2025 March-April market correction as evidence of an ongoing consumer recession, with the May rally likely a bear market trap to sell, driven by persistent economic weaknesses.
Consumer Stress Indicators: Rising housing contract cancellations, auto repossessions, and home equity cash-outs signal severe consumer financial strain, worsened by high interest rates and tariff-driven cost pressures.
Skepticism on Employment Data: Stephanie questions the BLS report’s 4.2% unemployment rate, citing a 600,000 labor force drop and discrepancies between household and payroll surveys, indicating weak job growth.
Money Supply Decline: Supporting Lacy Hunt’s thesis, Stephanie notes declining money supply post-tariff front-running, predicting an economic air pocket that could trigger a recession.
End of Globalization: Stephanie sees a shift from globalization’s “Great Moderation” to
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money® to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.