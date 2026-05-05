Stocks To Crash By 50%+, Silver To Surge Above $300/oz? | Michael Oliver
Some big predictions based on current momentum technicals
The S&P 500 clocked its best month in 6 years in April.
Is that momentum likely to continue?
And will the volatility in many commodities due to the closure of the Persian Gulf likely to become more extreme the longer the Iran war extends?
And what about bonds? Will the start of the Kevin Warsh era at the Federal Reserve bring any relief to yields?
To address these pressing questions, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program technical analyst and author Michael Oliver, founder of market research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.
There's a juicy red steak in this discussion for everyone.
For example, predictions of:
a multi-year bear market, with a 50%+ fall in stocks
MUCH higher bond yields ahead
silver to surge above $300oz
For a walkthrough of the charts underlying Michael’s predictions, click here or on the video below:
REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:
While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.
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Adam’s Notes: Michael Oliver (recorded 5.4.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Michael Oliver views the US stock market as being in a prolonged topping process—the largest and longest bull market bubble in history—and sees the recent strong April performance in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ as a transient final spike rather than the start of a new uptrend.
He expects momentum breakdowns on his charts to confirm the shift into