The S&P 500 clocked its best month in 6 years in April.



Is that momentum likely to continue?



And will the volatility in many commodities due to the closure of the Persian Gulf likely to become more extreme the longer the Iran war extends?



And what about bonds? Will the start of the Kevin Warsh era at the Federal Reserve bring any relief to yields?



To address these pressing questions, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program technical analyst and author Michael Oliver, founder of market research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.

There's a juicy red steak in this discussion for everyone.



For example, predictions of:

a multi-year bear market, with a 50%+ fall in stocks

MUCH higher bond yields ahead

silver to surge above $300oz

For a walkthrough of the charts underlying Michael’s predictions, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Adam’s Notes: Michael Oliver (recorded 5.4.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: