"Dazed and confused" is how a lot of regular investors are feeling right now.

Stocks have bounced back from their April lows, and optimism is back on Wall Street. I've certainly interviewed several experts who are feeling pretty bullish right now.

But that doesn't mean there aren't reasons for concern: technically, fundamentally, as well as on the macro level. Especially when major news bombs are dropping in the headlines nearly every day.

How is the average investor supposed to navigate such a chaotic market?

For seasoned expertise, we have the good fortune of welcoming back to the program high net worth financial advisor Ted Oakley, Managing Partner and Founder of Oxbow Advisors.

Ted is concerned that average investors, especially those 50 and older, are too overexposed to stocks -- they hold a higher percentage of their assets in equities than they ever have before in history.

If you’d like to enjoy a free consultation with Ted’s advisory firm, fill out the short form at https://thoughtfulmoney.com/oxbow

And to hear my interview with Ted, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Ted are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Ted Oakley (recorded 6.2.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: