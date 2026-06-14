Veteran high net worth money manager Ted Oakley warns that we're currently in a "lemming market".



Investors, whipped up by a complicit Wall Street, are stampeding in a herd after bigger and bigger speculative gains.



At some point, he says from the experience of past cycles, they follow each other off a cliff and suffer losses that often set them back years.



So how is Ted and his team at Oxbow managing client funds in this market environment?



To find out, click here or on the below video.

But before you do, if you’d like to book a free financial consultation with Ted & his team at Oxbow Advisors, you can do so by clicking on the blue button below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ted Oakley (recorded 6.11.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: