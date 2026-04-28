"The bad events always happen from very rich valuations"



That's the warning history gives us, cautions John Llodra, senior partner at New Harbor Financial.



And stocks are trading near -- and in some cases at -- all-time high valuations right now.



John and his partner Mike Preston join us today to provide their latest macro & market outlook. They also share several of the most time-honored best practices for growing portfolio wealth over the long run.



To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 4.27.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY