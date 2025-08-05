When the precious metals enter into a bull market, the shares of the companies that mine them usually outperform the price gains of gold and silver -- sometimes wildly.

Well, a precious metals bull market is currently underway and the mining shares are indeed starting to come to life.

How much farther do they likely have to run?

And when investing in precious metals mining companies, what should investors look for?

For answers, we have the good fortune to welcome analyst Jeff Clark back to the program. Jeff is the publisher of The Gold Advisor family of mining stock newsletters and author of the book Paydirt: Mining for Profits with Gold & Silver Stocks.

While Jeff says the "easy money" has now been made in the mining stock sector, don't fret if you've missed it so far -- because he also predicts the "big money" still lies ahead.

To find out why and how to position for it, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Jeff Clark (recorded 7.28.25)

