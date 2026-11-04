Gold and silver prices recently fell to new lows for the year.

Was this price capitulation by sellers?

And if so, is the bottom now in?

To find out, we had the great good fortune of sitting down for a livestream today with Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, who not only shared his latest outlook for the precious metals, but also took live audience Q&A.

To watch, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 quarters & dimes at $0.25 BELOW spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Adam’s Notes: Andy Schectman (recorded 11.04.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: