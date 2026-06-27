Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

AI Ebooks = AI slop. Its turning ebook platforms into a landfill.

Reply
Share
Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

Content creation is a race to the bottom. My boomer in-law told me about the england Brazil game he watched. I couldnt find it... Until I realize he watched a full match of a video game replay.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Taggart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture