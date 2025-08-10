The great engine of American success was built by generations of pioneers, entrepreneurs, scholars, soldiers and immigrants defined by their grit, strength and resilience.

Contrast that indomitable spirit with today's generational cohort of special snowflakes who seek 'safe spaces', rush to 'cancel' any discomfiting realities, and demand desired outcomes without putting in the effort to achieve them.

What happens to a society when it loses its backbone?

And once lost, how if at all, can it be regained?

For insights, we're fortunate to speak with Greg Lukianoff president of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and co-author of the NYT best-selling book The Coddling Of The American Mind.

This one’s an important one to listen to, folks.

To hear it, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Greg are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Greg Lukianoff (recorded 6.30.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: