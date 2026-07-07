Hedge fund manager & activist investor Eric Jackson makes his living betting big on "story" stocks.



So, what does he think about the prospects for the recent SpaceX IPO?



Given its sheer size alone, whatever it does from here will apply a significant gravitational force on the market.



The question is: will it pull the market up? Or down?



For a deep dive into SpaceX -- plus some other stocks Eric thinks could be big movers over the coming year -- click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Eric Jackson (recorded 7.3.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: