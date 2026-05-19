Is the US economy now solidly on the path to a new Golden Age as the Administration tells us?



Or have President Trump's aggressive tariffs & international military interventions set America's prospects back as a number of critics claim?



I can think of few better people to hear from on this topic than today's guest, who remains one of the key economic advisors to President Trump and his cabinet members



Today, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program economist Dr Arthur Laffer. He was the first to hold the title of Chief Economist at the Office of Management and Budget in the early 1970s. He then later served as a member of President Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board. He's perhaps best known for developing the Laffer curve, a model for determining the optimal balance between tax revenues and economic growth.

Dr Laffer is now “very optimistic” for the future of the American economy.

To hear his reasons why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Dr Art Laffer (recorded 5.18.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY