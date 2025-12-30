Some analysts fear the coming year could be pretty gruesome, as a slowing economy becomes compounded by rising unemployment, right as tapped-out consumers buckle under the high cost of living & rising debt delinquencies.



The Administration however, projects a much more confident outlook.



One of booming economic growth, contained inflation, lower taxes, more jobs and meaningful government cost containment.



Which future is more likely?



To discuss, we have the good fortune today to welcome back to the program Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research, LLC.

Jim is concerned the Fed is stimulating when the economy doesn’t need it, risking persisting inflation ahead.

To hear why, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Jim Bianco (recorded 12.29.25)