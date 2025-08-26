NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Suddenly, the Federal Reserve is filled with more drama and curveballs than a World Series tiebreaker.

The betting markets are abuzz debating who President Trump will replace current Chair Jerome Powell with.

A surprise resignation from Fed governor and FOMC voting member Adriana Kugler has added Trump loyalist Stephen Mirran into the Inner Circle.

And another FOMC voting member, governor Lisa Cook is now in the crosshairs due to a purported mortgage fraud scandal, and is at risk of being replaced (UPDATE: right after recording this interview, President Trump declared he is firing her).

On top of all that, Jerome Powell gave a significant indication in his speech at Jackson Hole last week that rate cuts are indeed coming ahead, likely starting next month -- due to rising concerns at the Fed that the economy, labor force and housing market are weaker than it previously appreciated.

To make sense of all this for us and the likely implications, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist for QI Research LLC and author of the book "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America".

She thinks disinflationary/deflationary forces are now in the driver’s seat, and that rockier times for the economy, jobs, housing and the financial markets lie ahead.

