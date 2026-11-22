“We’re going to have a crisis,” warns Peter Schiff, “because we’re resetting into an economy that is built on a foundation of cheap money.”

That was the opening salvo from the Future of Money panel I moderated at last month’s New Orleans Investment Conference, featuring Peter Schiff, Brent Johnson, Dominic Frisby and Russ Gray.

The cost of money has jumped as bond yields have risen around the world. Inflation remains stubborn. Classic hedges like gold and bitcoin are well off their highs. And new technologies like dollar stablecoins may change how the system works — or simply extend it.

The panelists debated whether this is a transitory rise in rates or a new era of dearer capital, whether stablecoins can prolong the dollar’s dominance, and where investors should park their money as the purchasing power of fiat trends toward zero.

To hear the full discussion, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Peter Schiff, Brent Johnson, Dominic Frisby & Russ Gray (recorded 10.30.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: