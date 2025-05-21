My monthly livestream with precious metals expert Andy Schectman took place a few hours ago.

Andy continues to see cross-border physical flows of bullion at volumes we’ve not seen before. The same is true for futures contracts where the owner stands for delivery.

He thinks these large players are likely nations, intent on increasing their gold stores.

What’s driving all this?

And what will it likely mean for the future price of gold and silver?

To hear everything Andy and I discussed, click here or on the video below.

FYI: if you’re looking to purchase bullion online, Thoughtful Money recommends Miles Franklin, co-founded, owned and operated by Andy. The firm has been in operation since 1989, and is a full-service precious metals broker with a mission to educate the masses on the benefits & principles of sound money and deliver fair pricing. It has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Given the important of the partnership between Thoughtful Money and his firm, Andy himself has offered to give Thoughtful Money followers the “white glove” treatment. So if you’re interested in learning more about their services, email them directly at info@milesfranklin.com and Andy or one of his lieutenants will give you personal attention, answer all your questions and work to get you the products that best meets your needs at the best possible price.

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Andy are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Andy Schectman (recorded 5.21.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: