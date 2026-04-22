The demand for physical silver around the world is turning into a mad scramble.

COMEX deliveries remain at unprecedented levels. China’s silver imports are at record highs. And countries like France are repatriating their gold bars stored in the US.

How will this resolve?

And what will happen if supply becomes even more scarce?

This was the subject of this morning’s livestream with precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin.

You can watch the replay of the livestream below.

But first, a reminder: Andy is kindly extending his exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 BELOW spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

To watch this latest interview with Andy, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Andy Schectman (recorded 4.22.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY